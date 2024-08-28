US Embassy Ghana Switches To New Visa Service Provider

In a move aimed at enhancing the visa application process, the US Embassy in Accra has transitioned to a new visa services provider, effective August 26, 2024.

This change marks the end of an era for the previous provider, whose services were discontinued on August 16, 2024.

The new provider’s website, is now live, and applicants are required to create a user account to access various services, including updating DHL delivery preferences, reviewing account information, and submitting requests.

This development comes after years of challenges with the previous provider, including technical issues and long wait times.

The US Embassy has assured applicants that all current nonimmigrant visa interview appointments remain valid under the new system.

However, applicants who did not receive a response to expedited appointment requests by August 16 must resubmit their requests through the new platform.

Additionally, those who have paid the visa application fee but have not yet scheduled an interview can do so on the new website, subject to appointment availability.

The type of visa required for US travel depends on the purpose of the trip and other relevant factors.

Visa applicants must demonstrate that they meet all the requirements for the visa category they are applying for.

With this new development, applicants are advised to visit the new visa services provider’s website to create a user account and access the necessary services.

The US Embassy has assured a seamless transition and improved services under the new provider.

-BY Daniel Bampoe