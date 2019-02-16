US Envoy Visits Kufuor, Rawlings, Mahama

John Kufuor and Stephanie Sullivan

US AMBASSADOR to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan has paid courtesy calls on three former Presidents of Ghana.

They are John Agyekum Kufuor, Jerry John Rawlings, and John Dramani Manama.

Jerry John Rawlings and Stephanie Sullivan

Ambassador Sullivan recently submitted her official credentials to President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

John Mahama and Stephanie Sullivan

The US Embassy in Accra in a tweet said her visit to the former presidents was aimed at discussing how the U.S. and Ghana can work together to advance enterprise-driven economic growth and trade, regional security, and good governance.

BY Melvin Tarlue