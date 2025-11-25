US Lifts 15% Tariffs On Ghana’s Agric Products

President Donald J. Trump

The 15% tariffs imposed on cocoa and other agricultural products from Ghana by the United States has been lifted, according to Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The decision, Mr. Ablakwa said, took effect on November 13, 2025, following a new executive order from United States President, Donald Trump.

The list of now-exempt goods includes cocoa beans, cashew nuts, avocado, banana, mango, orange, lime, plantain, pineapple, guava, coconut, ginger, and various peppers.

Mr. Ablakwa, in a social media post, said US diplomats confirmed the tariff reversal, stating, “the 15% tariff reversal came into effect on November 13, 2025, following President Trump’s new Executive Order.”

This policy change is a major boost to the country’s cocoa industry as the country exports an estimated 78,000 metric tonnes of cocoa beans annually to the US, with current spot prices around $5,300 per metric ton.

The reversal could generate an estimated US$60 million (GHS 667 million) in additional revenue each year, the Minister noted.

Ghana has welcomed the decision, he said adding, “Ghana and the USA will continue to forge closer and mutually beneficial relations.”

A Daily Guide Report