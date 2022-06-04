Using Toothpicks Bad Gor Oral health, Could Damage glGums, Cause Infections-Dentist Warns

A dental care expert, Dr. Oluyemi Fakolujo has cautioned Nigerians against the use of toothpicks after eating, noting that it is bad for oral health.

Fakolujo who is a dental technology specialist at the Lucent Hospital, Imaletalafia, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, said toothpicks can damage the gum and expose individuals to the risk of bleeding gums, irritations, and infections.

Fakolujo explained further that using toothpicks can also make the spaces in the teeth to get wider and allow passage of food.

Speaking in an interview with PUNCH HealthWise, Dr. Fakolujo said, “Using toothpicks can damage your gum and make the interdental spaces wider such that food will enter and be getting stuck in there.

“It will sit in the gum, in-between the teeth and allows for food to pack inside the space and continues to cause more damage. The more you try to remove the food residue, the more it worsens the condition and makes the space bigger and it can be very uncomfortable,” the dentist said.

Using toothpicks, Fakolujo added can also irritate the gum, cause bleeding, and further damage filings in the teeth.

“Using toothpicks to clean your teeth is going to damage your gum from time to time and even create spaces and holes in your teeth that bacteria can now lodge in and hold a party.

“Before you know what is happening, you’re visiting the dentist because you’re complaining of a toothache and took decay,” he said.

The dental surgeon urged Nigerians to make use of dental floss instead of toothpicks.

He, however, urged caution in the use of dental floss, warning that it could cause problems if not used carefully.

He said, “What is advisable is dental floss should be used very carefully. I am using the word very carefully because if you don’t use dental floss carefully, it can give you the same effect, so ensure you are careful when you use it.”

“Use a fresh floss every time because it can easily introduce infections, some people have the habit of re-using dental floss which is not advisable.”

According to the American Dental Association, cleaning between the teeth should be done at least once a day using an interdental cleaner such as floss and not a toothpick.

The ADA said a toothpick is not considered an interdental cleaner and it is not recommended for cleaning teeth.