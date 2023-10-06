Utility Service Providers Pay GHS1.2m Compensation To Customers

Utility service providers have reportedly paid a total of GHS1,297,118.17 as compensation to customers for the first six months of 2023.

The amount paid by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), and Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo) comprised of GHS1,299,118.17 in the form of adjustment for billing challenges while GHS5,000 was paid as compensation for damages caused to customers between January and June 2023.

ECG and NEDCo together paid GHS522,749.74 while GWCL paid 769,368.43 as adjustment to customers as a result of billing challenges during the first six months of 2023.

In terms of compensation, ECG and NEDCo paid GHS5,000 for damages to properties of electricity consumers, while GWCL made no payment in that regard.

The three utility service providers recouped a sum of GHS621,742.65 in revenue from customers within the same period.

Dr Abukari Jabaru, Director, Regional Operations, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), speaking on the matter, said the situation called for “more diligence” on the part of the utilities.

He added that “The staff of the utility service providers must also check if the people are owing to avoid billing them wrongly.”

According to the data provided by the Commission, 510 cases reported by customers of ECG, NEDCo and GWCL were yet to be resolved between January and June 2023.

A total of 3,546 complaints were filed against ECG, with 3,374 resolved. No case was filed against the water company for the first six months of 2023 in Northern, Upper West, Upper East, Bono regions.

In the case of NEDCo, 2,460 complaints were lodged by customers, with 2,300 resolved.

Customers of NEDCo in other parts of the country lodged no complaint under the period of review. For GWCL, 1,302 complaints were filed against them by customers, with 921 resolved.

The Commission has held a day’s training for some journalists of its media fellowship programme in Accra to enhance their capabilities on reporting regulatory and policy issues.

Emmanuel Fiati, Director, Water Services, and Performance Monitoring, PURC, who spoke on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission said the periodic exercise for journalists formed part of the regulatory body’s transparency, accountability, and good corporate governance efforts.

