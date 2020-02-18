Val’s Day Crash Claims Life

A 63-YEAR-old woman has died after she fell from a rickshaw also known as ‘aboboyaa’ following a fatal road crash.

Identified as Salamatu Zakaria, the woman was said to be onboard the aboboyaa, which crashed head-on with an oncoming Toyota Hiace Bus.

The heartbreaking incident happened early in the morning of February 14, which was Valentine’s Day, in front of the Kumasi Central Mosque.

The impact of the crash was massive so it forced Zakaria to fall heavily onto the busy road as she sustained serious injuries in the process.

She was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for treatment but sadly she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police situation report sighted by the DAILY GUIDE said one Amoah Joshua, was in charge of the rickshaw with registration number M-19 AS 8055.

Three persons were onboard the ricksaw, which was from Asawase heading towards Aboabo Station and was being driven at top speed by the rider.

The bus, registered AW 3389-12, was also from the 19 Steps area to Asawase Market. The rickshaw and the bus collided in front of the Central Mosque.

Because the impact of the crash was strong, Zakaria fell from the ricksaw and landed heavily on the road, leading to her unfortunate death.

The body of the dead woman is at the morgue awaiting autopsy. The rider of the rickshaw and the driver of the bus, were also detained by the police.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi