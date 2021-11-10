Veep Inaugurates Governing Council Of Prisons Service

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday sworn into office a 13-member Governing Council of the Ghana Prisons Service in Accra.

He charged the Council, to be mindful of the rise in population and the increasing trend in crime, and take steps towards transforming the prisons into centres of reformation and rehabilitation.

The Council is led by Most Rev Peter Paul Yelezuome Angkyier and includes the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, and Buipe-Wura Mahama Abdulai Jinapor II.

According to him, the government is committed to the passage of the Prisons Bill.

He said the government will work with all stakeholders to re-tool the Prisons Service and work towards the introduction of non-custodial sentencing alternatives to decongest the prisons.

By Vincent Kubi