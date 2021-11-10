Absa Shines Brightest At CIMG Awards

Officials of Absa with the award

ABSA TOOK away the most coveted Bank of the Year award at the 32nd National Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIMG) National Marketing Awards, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel Saturday in Accra.

As a systemically important bank that has supported economic growth for over 100 years, the bank remains solidly anchored in the Ghanaian economy. It plays an enabling role in key sectors of the economy including oil & gas, health, infrastructure, telecoms, agriculture, manufacturing, energy, and education.

With its 67 service outlets and about 170 ATMs spread across the country, Absa Ghana also provides a wide range of digital banking solutions such as its mobile banking App with fingerprint and facial recognition, iATM with cash deposit and cardless transaction functionality.

Before the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the bank underwent an unprecedented transformation that repositioned its business to better serve its customers.

Led by its Managing Director, Abena Osei-Poku, the bank was one of the foremost leaders in anticipating and structuring plans to better engage its staff and customers during COVID-19. Innovative products aligned to unique digital platforms and the application of new ways of working for staff, ensured that the bank ended 2020 as one of the most profitable banks in the country.

With several industry-firsts in product innovation including Absa Emerge for female entrepreneurs, Absa StartUp Banking and the vertical and contactless debit cards, the bank continues to redefine new ways of banking in a world that is increasingly controlled by technology and creativity.

Ms Osei-Poku’s relentless outlook, experience and overall knack for spotting new business opportunities continue to serve the bank well.

Commenting on the recognition, she said “Our gratitude goes to our customers and stakeholders for sticking with us all these years.As a forward-looking African business with global scale, we are driven by our brand promise and purpose of helping our customers find ways to get things done and bringing possibilities to life. This is backed by a bold growth strategy which prioritises innovation & digital leadership, strong focus on customers and being an active force for good in society. The CIMG award reflects the hard work we continue to put in to ensure we are the best-in-class and the preferred choice for our current and prospective clients. We continue to lead the way in demonstrating what a bank must stand for in the eyes of its clients, customers, employees and the larger society.”

A business desk report