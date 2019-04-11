Veep Leaves For US

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

VICE PRESIDENT Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has left Ghana for the United States (US).

Dr. Bawumia departed on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, and while in the US, DGN Online understands, he would be the Keynote Speaker at Columbia University’s Annual Economic Forum in New York City, New York and at Chicago University’s Booth Business School’s 2019 Emerging Market Summit in Chicago, Illinois.

A statement from the Office of the Vice President signed by Frank Agyei-Twum, announcing the trip observed that during his stay in the US, Dr. Bawumia would also travel to Dallas, Texas to interact with the Ghanaian Community and brief them on events back home.

He is expected to return to Accra on Tuesday, 16th April, 2019.

BY DGN Online