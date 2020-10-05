VIDEO: First Lady tours Okaikwei South, receives massive endorsement for Akufo-Addo

First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has paid a working visit to the Okaikwei South constituency in the Greater Accra Region to appeal for more support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During her visit, the first lady called on the traditional leaders at Gamantse palace and asked for their blessings to help the NPP retain power in the forthcoming general elections.

She urged the electorates to invoke their confidence in President Akufo-Addo and the NPP by voting massively for them in the December polls.

She then visited the Kaneshie Polyclinic where her foundation – Rebecca Foundation donated health equipments and consumables to the health officials and also interacted with some of the patients.

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo also visited the Kaneshie market to interact with traders to vote overwhelmingly for the NPP as well as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency in the December polls.

During the entire visit, the First Lady received a rousing welcome by the constituents where the four more for Nana mantra was on the lips of each and everyone.

Watch the video below