Vigilante Law will deal with promoters of violence – Nana

A cross section of chiefs and people of Sankore at the Durbar

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the vigilantism bill laid before Parliament on Thursday, when passed, will deal with persons who promote violence in society, especially during elections.

The President said this at Sankore in the Asunafo South District of Ahafo Region at the start of his four-day working visit to Bono and Ahafo regions.

Addressing the chiefs and people of Sankore, he assured Ghanaians the country will witness no violence during his tenure as President.

He noted, “Next year’s election will be violent free. The law will deal with all those who will engage in violence, if found culpable, regardless of their positions, whether you are an MP or minister of state.”

He praised the people of Sankore for not engaging in violence since October last year.

He assured that Sankore will get its fair share of development projects, including schools.

According to him, the road from Sankore to Aboamu kwarpong would be constructed during his tenure, noting that the Sinohydro deal would help in that direction.

He said former President Mahama lied about the road that it was constructed during his tenure.