Villarreal Win UEFA Europa League title

Spanish club, Villarreal have clinched the UEFA Europa League title for the 2020/2021 season.

Villarreal won the title after a penalty shootout that ended 11-10 in their favor.

At the end of normal time, Edinson Cavani and G. Moreno’s goals saws Man United and Villarreal heading into extra time.

After extra 30 minutes of play, it was still 1-1, sending them into the shootouts.

The final was staged at the PGE Arena Gdańsk, Poland.

It is the first time Villarreal are winning a European title.

By Melvin Tarlue