Violence In Bawku Stalling Progres

Hamza Amadu

MUNICIPAL CHIEF Executive for Bawku Municipality in the Upper East Region, Hamza Amadu, says the recent violent disturbance in the municipality is fast derailing the development gains made before 2022.

According to him, the situation is affecting many business activities and equally affecting government development programmes in the area.

Mr. Amadu, in an interview, condemned a recent gunshot exchange which led to the injury of some three military officers and two civilians, adding that the action, apart from sending scary information to people outside the area, could also deny the municipality the needed investment.

The Bawku Municipality, prior to 2022, had enjoyed some peace which paved the way for many business people to rush to the area to do business, and for the assembly to generate revenue.

Government workers, especially teachers and health workers went about their work without fear.

But the same cannot be said about Bawku now, following recent violent disturbances in the area.

Meanwhile, police in the Bawku Municipality have arrested some five persons in connection with Wednesday’s disturbance which led to the injury of some five persons and the death of one.

The Bawku District Police Commander, Superintendent Simon Peter Akabati, says the suspects will be arraigned as soon as possible, while they continue investigating and maintaining law and order in the area.

FROM Ebo Bruce-Quansah