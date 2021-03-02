VIP Transport to Install Security Cameras Against Accident

Ernest Frimpong Manso

The Board of Directors of VIP Jeoun Transport Limited has rolled-out the installation of security cameras as a measure to enhance passengers’ safety in the buses.

According to the company, the installation of the cameras in the buses will check the behaviors of drivers on the road in other to improve the day-to-day operations.

The Managing Director, Ernest Frimpong Manso, said the company was collaborating with the National Drivers school in setting up a VIP Driving school and also the installation of cameras in the buses.

“We are going to go technological by getting the contact numbers of all passengers on board, and that of their emergency contacts to call in case of any casualties. We are also working on having trackers in all the buses, even though some of them have trackers already so that at the central command drivers behaviors can be monitored” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke