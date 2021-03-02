300 Nigerian Kidnapped Schoolgirls Set Free

The nearly 300 Nigerian schoolgirls who were kidnapped in their home country have been freed.

It would be recalled that the girls were kidnapped from a school in north-western Nigeria.

The girls were reported to have been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen from their boarding school in Jangebe, Zamfara state, on Friday, February 27, 2021.

They were taken to a forest, police in Nigeria revealed.

But the Zamfara State governor announced Tuesday, March 2, 2021 that the girls have been freed.

Nigeria had witnessed similar kidnappings in the past.

Reports say dozens of school girls have been transported to Government building in Zamfara in mini-buses.

“It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students… from captivity,” Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State tweeted.

“This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts,” he added. “I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe.”

By Melvin Tarlue