Vivo Energy Participates In African Mining Indaba 2020

Vivo Energy will be exhibiting at African Mining Indaba 2020.

The occasion presents an opportunity to showcase its expertise, high quality products and services.

The Indaba is to take place in

Cape Town, South Africa, next week.

Vivo Energy is a leading pan-African distributor and retailer of Shell and Engen-branded fuels and lubricants.

Multi-national mining companies are increasingly viewing South Africa’s Mining Indaba as the perfect platform to engage Africa’s mining industry.

Vivo Energy in a statement issued to DGN Online says it sees the Mining Indaba 2020 as the perfect time and vehicle to build stronger relationships with existing and new customers, and showcase the products and services it can offer to benefit mining companies.

The Mining Indaba 2020 will take place at the CTICC (Cape Town International Convention Centre), in Cape Town from the 3rd to 6th February, it said.

Smart fuel management and Vivo Energy’s latest Shell lubricants are considerably extending equipment life, providing significant cost savings for mining customers.

Alex Caldwell, Head of Mining, Vivo Energy, was quoted in the statement as saying “The fact that Shell has been judged the world’s leading supplier of lubricants for 13 consecutive years by Kline & Company means we are able to provide our mining customers with industry-leading lubes and grease products. These have been endorsed by major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide.”

Vivo Energy has a footprint in 23 African countries, and will be pushing to further its mining offer to customers in the coming years, including power generation, and particularly sustainable energy generation initiatives.

Mining is a key focus of Vivo Energy’s commercial offer, with its line of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, servicing more than 40 mining customers across Africa.

Drawing upon innovative services and technical expertise, Vivo Energy is constantly looking to adapt its offer to customers’ evolving needs; to hone in on exactly those “extra” or “added” services, which make all the difference to mining businesses, and by the same token, to Vivo Energy’s continued market leadership.

With a dedicated team of technical experts at both country and Pan-African level, the company offers a range of specialised services and technological innovations, as well as technical assistance, relating to fuels and lubricants, and to the optimal usage of machinery.

Caldwell added: “With our undisputable experience and track record, we would like to showcase our company and product brands at Mining Indaba. We believe it is a smart way to tell as many existing and prospective clients and partners that we are here to deliver substantial value for them.”