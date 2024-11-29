What's New

Volkswagen Expands Local Assembly Line With Amarok Pickup

November 29, 2024

Volkswagen Expands Local Assembly Line With Amarok Pickup

 

Volkswagen Ghana has officially launched the latest addition to its fleet of locally assembled vehicles, the all-new Amarok pickup.

The new Amarok boasts an impressive lineup of trim levels, each tailored to meet specific requirements.

The available trim lines include the Amarok Double Cab, the no-nonsense workhorse with a 125kW 2.0 TDI engine, 16-inch steel wheels, wireless App-Connect, and a 10-inch infotainment screen, it’s practical yet tech-savvy.

The Amarok Life adds a touch of comfort with alloy wheels, power tailgate lock, rear view camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors while the Amarok Style, features autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, mobile inductive charging (wireless phone charging), and a 12-inch touchscreen bring sophistication to the rugged.

Amarok Pan Americana is tailored for off-road enthusiasts, with black alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, a 360° Area View camera, and leather seats.

The Amarok Aventura is the ultimate in luxury with chrome finishes, 20-inch alloy wheels, and leather Savona seats elevate it to lifestyle-icon status.

At the heart of the new Amarok lies a potent four-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission.

This powerful combination produces an impressive 154kW of power and a maximum torque of 500Nm. With a top speed of 180km/h and a fuel consumption of 7.5 litres/100km, the Amarok strikes the perfect balance between performance and efficiency.

The all-new Amarok is designed to tackle the toughest terrain with ease, thanks to its advanced 4MOTION (4×4) drivetrain.

Volkswagen Ghana Managing Director, Jeffrey Oppong Peprah, speaking at the launch said, “We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Amarok to the Ghanaian market. This vehicle represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide world-class mobility solutions to our customers.

We are confident that the Amarok will exceed expectations and become a top choice for those seeking a reliable, powerful, and versatile pickup.”

The all-new Amarok is now available for viewing and test drives at authorized Volkswagen dealerships across Ghana.

The Amarok Pick-up

Tags: , , ,