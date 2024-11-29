Volkswagen Expands Local Assembly Line With Amarok Pickup

Volkswagen Ghana has officially launched the latest addition to its fleet of locally assembled vehicles, the all-new Amarok pickup.

The new Amarok boasts an impressive lineup of trim levels, each tailored to meet specific requirements.

The available trim lines include the Amarok Double Cab, the no-nonsense workhorse with a 125kW 2.0 TDI engine, 16-inch steel wheels, wireless App-Connect, and a 10-inch infotainment screen, it’s practical yet tech-savvy.

The Amarok Life adds a touch of comfort with alloy wheels, power tailgate lock, rear view camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors while the Amarok Style, features autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, mobile inductive charging (wireless phone charging), and a 12-inch touchscreen bring sophistication to the rugged.

Amarok Pan Americana is tailored for off-road enthusiasts, with black alloy wheels, adaptive cruise control, a 360° Area View camera, and leather seats.

The Amarok Aventura is the ultimate in luxury with chrome finishes, 20-inch alloy wheels, and leather Savona seats elevate it to lifestyle-icon status.

At the heart of the new Amarok lies a potent four-cylinder engine, paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission.

This powerful combination produces an impressive 154kW of power and a maximum torque of 500Nm. With a top speed of 180km/h and a fuel consumption of 7.5 litres/100km, the Amarok strikes the perfect balance between performance and efficiency.

The all-new Amarok is designed to tackle the toughest terrain with ease, thanks to its advanced 4MOTION (4×4) drivetrain.

Volkswagen Ghana Managing Director, Jeffrey Oppong Peprah, speaking at the launch said, “We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Amarok to the Ghanaian market. This vehicle represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide world-class mobility solutions to our customers.

We are confident that the Amarok will exceed expectations and become a top choice for those seeking a reliable, powerful, and versatile pickup.”

The all-new Amarok is now available for viewing and test drives at authorized Volkswagen dealerships across Ghana.

The Amarok Pick-up