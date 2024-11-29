Energy Ministry Distributes Cook Stoves To 700 Households

Herbert Krapah presenting a cook stove to an excited beneficiary

The Ministry of Energy has donated cook stoves to over 700 households in James Town and its surrounding communities as part of the government’s efforts to encourage women to adapt to cleaner sources of energy for cooking.

According to the Ministry, the donation forms part of its 2024 Women-In-Energy Outreach programme aimed at raising awareness on the benefits of the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) introduced by the government.

Apart from the cooking stoves that were donated to the residents, they also benefitted from free health screening and education on safe LPG usage.

Addressing residents at the Mantse Agbonaa park, Minister of Energy, Herbert Krapah said the Ministry was concerned about the health of the people especially women and have therefore provided them with cook stoves to discourage them from using charcoal and firewood for cooking.

According to him, although the ministry received some concerns from stakeholders at the initial implementation of the programme, those challenges have been addressed through extensive stakeholder engagement.

He said the government will continue with the CRM programme in addition to other initiatives in other parts of the country especially rural communities in order to help the government reach its target of ensuring 50 percent of women use LPG by 2030.

Ngleshie Adadentam Manye, Naa Ayele Awulu I, thanked the Ministry for the support saying although firewood and charcoal has been of immense benefit to many homes, they should not use them due to its implications on their health while encouraging them to use LPG in their homes.

Chief Director at the Ministry of Energy, Wilhelmina Asamoah, also emphasised the need for residents to adapt to cleaner sources of cooking energy.

She said such sustainable energy practices will not only reduce reliance on firewood for cooking but also go a long way to protect the country’s forest reserves.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah