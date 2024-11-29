Documentary On President Akufo-Addo Premiers Dec. 1

A documentary titled, “Nana Addo: The Legacy of Leadership” will premiere on December 1, 2024.

The documentary which is a tribute to the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo will be aired on major television stations across the country.

The documentary captures the policies and initiatives of the President that have shaped the country’s future.

It also highlights the numerous strides made under his tenure, including the Agenda 111 hospitals project, which aims to revolutionise healthcare accessibility across Ghana.

Other achievements to be showcased include the revitalisation of agriculture through the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, which has empowered countless farmers, and the YouStart initiative, which has provided funding for thousands of young entrepreneurs.

The documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of some of the administration’s most celebrated accomplishments. These include the Year of Return, which positioned Ghana as a premier cultural destination, and economic reforms that stabilized the nation during challenging periods.

The documentary’s narrative, steeped in progress and innovation, takes viewers through the transformational changes spanning education, health, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, and digitalization under the Akufo-Addo government.

The documentary will provide a stirring recount of Ghana’s journey under President Akufo-Addo’s administration, portraying him as a “beacon of hope” who led the nation during turbulent times.

Achievements such as the Free Senior High School initiative, which has benefited nearly six million students, and the expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) highlight his focus on youth development.

The documentary will also underscore contributions to infrastructure, including new roads and the completion of the Tema-Mpakadan railway project.

Through policies like One District, One Factory and the establishment of the AfCFTA headquarters in Accra, the film shows how President Akufo-Addo has enhanced Ghana’s industrialisation

As the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo draws to a close, the documentary emphasises his enduring impact on Ghana’s socioeconomic development.

The documentary will also underscore contributions to infrastructure, including new roads and the completion of the Tema-Mpakadan railway project.

Through policies like One District, One Factory and the establishment of the AfCFTA headquarters in Accra, the film shows how President Akufo-Addo has enhanced Ghana’s industrialzationIt will also portray his resilience during challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and his steadfast commitment to building a nation driven by hope, innovation, and unity.

A Daily Guide Report