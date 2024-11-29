Broken Seal On Electoral Material Bag in Koforidua Resolved – Police

A potentially contentious issue involving a broken seal on an electoral material bag in Koforidua has been successfully resolved.

The incident, which occurred during the distribution of electoral materials to a constituency in the Eastern Region, sparked concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

However, a thorough investigation by the Ghana Police revealed that the broken seal was a result of the packing and unpacking of the bags.

The seal was found, and the contents of the bag were confirmed to be intact by stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission and representatives of the political parties.

The swift resolution of the issue demonstrates the commitment of the Police and the Electoral Commission to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

This incident comes on the heels of concerns raised by some stakeholders about the potential for electoral malpractices in the upcoming elections.

However, the Ghana Police Service has assured the public that it is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the electoral process.

-BY Daniel Bampoe