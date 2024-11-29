Kufuor Endorses Bawumia-Napo Ticket In Visit To Okyenhene

In a significant show of support, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has formally endorsed the presidential and vice-presidential ticket of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

This endorsement was made during a visit to the Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, where Kufuor introduced the duo to the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

President Kufuor, affectionately known as the “Gentle Giant,” praised Bawumia and Prempeh aka Napo, expressing his confidence in their ability to lead Ghana forward.

The endorsement is particularly significant, given Kufuor’s legacy as the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

During his presidency, John Agyekum Kufuor implemented various transformative social interventions, including the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), free maternal healthcare, the capitation grant, and the school feeding program.

His leadership also oversaw Ghana’s transition from a Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) economy to a lower-middle-income status.

Dr Prempeh, who accompanied Kufuor on the visit, expressed his gratitude to the former President for his endorsement.

He also thanked the Okyenhene for his blessings and wise counsel.

The visit marks a significant moment in the NPP’s campaign, as the party seeks to build on Kufuor’s legacy and the foundation laid by President Akufo-Addo.

Napo, a former student of Prempeh College, has been recognized for his contributions to the school.

He was recently honored with a house named after him, the Matthew Opoku Prempeh House.

However, the Bawumia-Prempeh ticket is poised to build on the NPP’s tradition of introducing impactful initiatives, including the landmark Free SHS policy.

-BY Daniel Bampoe