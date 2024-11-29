Kwahu South NCCE Organises Dialogue For Parliamentary Candidates

The Kwahu South Municipal Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has successfully organized a Parliamentary Candidates Dialogue in the Mpraeso constituency, bringing together candidates, voters, and stakeholders to discuss critical issues affecting the area.

The event, held at the Mpraeso Lorry Station over the weekend, was attended by parliamentary candidates from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ghana Union Movement (GUM), and Convention People’s Party (CPP). Notably absent was the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Muhaiyedeen Kaleem.

The dialogue focused on issues identified in the NCCE’s “Matters of Concern to the Ghanaian Voter” research, including governance, education, healthcare, youth employment, and security.

Candidates articulated their visions for the constituency, addressed public concerns, and committed to peaceful, issue-based campaigns.

Rev. Isaac Twum Boateng, Chairman of the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC), emphasized the importance of such dialogues in ensuring peaceful, issue-based campaigns and fostering civic awareness among the electorate.

Ms. Ticklar Asante-Asiamah, Municipal Director of NCCE, highlighted that the dialogue was essential for deepening democratic engagement and empowering voters to make informed decisions.

The event featured interactive sessions with socially excluded groups and the general public, fostering direct engagement between candidates and voters.

The program ended with a closing prayer offered by the Chief Imam of Côte d’Ivoire.

The NCCE has reiterated its commitment to fostering informed and peaceful electoral processes, emphasizing its role in strengthening Ghana’s democracy through civic education and engagement.

BY Daniel Bampoe