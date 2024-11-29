Atiwa East MP Honours Teachers For High Performance

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region, Abena Osei-Asare, has honoured 41 teachers from various schools in her Constituency for their outstanding performance and dedication to teaching.

The awards ceremony, held at Anyinam, was part of the MP’s efforts to recognize and reward teachers who have made significant contributions to education in the district.

The event was themed “Teacher Education and Professionalism: A Key Character to Educating the 21st Century Child.”

The honoured teachers received cash prizes, motorbikes, refrigerators, and other rewards for their hard work and commitment.

Fawzia Nuhu, a pupil’s teacher at Moseaso Presby Primary school, emerged as the overall best teacher in the district, receiving a deep freezer, a royal motorbike, a flat-screen television, and a cash prize of GH¢10,000.

According to the MP, the awards were intended to motivate teachers to continue delivering high-quality education to their students.

The MP also emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting teachers and promoting quality education in Ghana.

The ceremony was attended by education officials, teachers, and community leaders, who all praised the MP’s initiative to recognize and reward teachers.

The event was seen as a morale booster for teachers in the district, who play a vital role in shaping the minds and characters of future generations.

Mrs Nuhu in her address said the recognition does not only validates their passion for teaching but also inspires and reinforces their commitment to try for excellence in their role as educators.

She stressed that the award will motivate them to continuously give their best and to influence the life of their learners positively.

The overall best teacher expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the MP for organizing such an award ceremony, to her colleagues, learners and the education administration for unwavering support.

“To my colleagues, your collaboration and encouragement inspires us everyday.

“This award is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the wonderful community we’ve built together. It is a reflection of the collaborative spirit we share and the positive learning environment we forster together,” she added.

-BY Daniel Bampoe