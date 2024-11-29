NPP, EC Planning To Rig Election 2024- Mahama Cries

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has raised concerns about the potential rigging of the December 7 general elections, citing a suspected collusion between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Electoral Commission (EC).

Addressing a mini rally in Sekondi, Western Region, Mahama alleged that the EC had recruited 65 NPP members as temporary staff for the upcoming elections in the Gomoa East constituency in the Central Region.

John Mahama claimed that these individuals, identified as card-bearing NPP members, were recommended by an NPP Member of Parliament and party executives.

He argued that this development confirms the NDC’s suspicions of a coordinated effort between the EC and the government to manipulate the election results.

The former President emphasized the need for vigilance, stating that “we can vote well, but some thieves will rig it.” He cited a video from Gomoa East, which allegedly shows an NPP MP and executives submitting 65 party members to an EC official.

John Mahama questioned the fairness of the polls, given the alleged involvement of NPP members in the electoral process.

The NDC has long raised concerns about the EC’s impartiality, and Mahama’s allegations have further fueled these concerns.

The EC has yet to respond to these allegations.

In a related development, the EC has announced that all ballot papers will be deployed nationwide by the end of the day.

The commission has assured that it is ready for the polls, with all voter registers prepared and disseminated across the country.

BY Daniel Bampoe