24-Hour Economy Policy Is Not Force- Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama, who once said he is not a Magician to create jobs, has reiterated that his proposed 24-hour economy policy will not be mandatory for businesses.

Instead, participation will be voluntary, allowing businesses to opt-in if they so choose.

John Mahama’s clarification comes on the heels of concerns raised by some stakeholders about the potential impact of the policy on businesses.

The former President has been championing the 24-hour economy policy as a key plank of his economic vision for Ghana.

Speaking on GBC’s Sunrise FM in Koforidua during his regional campaign tour last week, John Mahama emphasized that the policy is designed to boost economic activity and create jobs, particularly for young people.

However, he acknowledged that businesses may have concerns about the practicalities of implementing the policy.

“We will outdoor the policy and unveil further details before assuming office,” Mahama assured. “And when we come into government, we will hit the ground running with it. As I said, it is not going to be compulsory. If you want to join, you join.”

John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy is part of his broader economic vision for Ghana, which aims to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and improve living standards.

However it practicality is a bit problematic as conflicting explanations are churned out.

The policy has been touted as a game-changer for Ghana’s economy, which has been facing challenges in recent years.

While some have expressed skepticism about the policy’s feasibility, John Mahama remains optimistic that it can be a success.

With his reassurance that participation will be voluntary, businesses may be more inclined to give the policy a try.

-BY Daniel Bampoe