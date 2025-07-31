Volta ECG Launches Smart Meter Rollout To Curb Power Theft

Ing. Mark Ekor and other officials with a smart meter

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in the Volta Region has officially launched a comprehensive Loss Reduction Project (LRP) in the Ho Municipality, marking a significant step towards tackling power theft, reducing commercial losses, and improving electricity service delivery across the region.

The initiative, which began this week in the regional capital, forms part of ECG’s broader modernisation strategy aimed at enhancing energy accountability and customer experience. As part of the rollout, smart prepaid meters are being deployed to replace faulty meters, serve paid-up applicants, and transition customers from outdated flat-rate monthly consumption plans.

Addressing stakeholders at the launch event in Ho, Ing. Mark Ekor, Ho District Manager of ECG, said the project is designed to enhance customer convenience, improve revenue collection, and increase operational efficiency.

“This rollout is designed to enhance customer convenience, improve revenue collection, reduce energy losses, and improve the overall efficiency of our electricity distribution system across the region, we believe this program will benefit all our customers by promoting energy conservation and ultimately providing better services to our valued clients,” he stressed.

The move is expected to reduce the rampant illegal connections and meter tampering that have long undermined ECG’s operations and revenue mobilisation efforts.

Adwoa Haadson-Butler, Chief Executive Officer of Wina Technology, a key strategic partner in the project, reaffirmed her company’s commitment to supporting ECG in the successful implementation of the smart meter rollout.

“Power theft is a drain on our national resources. We urge the public to support ECG in this important project, as the revenue generated from electricity consumption plays a critical role in national development, we are fully committed to ensuring that this project makes a lasting impact on the energy sector and the economy at large,” she stated.

Madam Christina Jarto-Kaleo, ECG’s Volta Regional Manager, called for dedication, sacrifice, and renewed commitment from staff and stakeholders.

She emphasised that the success of the project hinges on collective effort, particularly in the area of customer service.

Madam Jarto-Kaleo reminded ECG staff of the oaths they took to serve the public, and challenged them to go the extra mile for the benefit of all.

“We all wrote acceptance letters because we promised to serve the needs of the customer. This is the time to demonstrate that for Team Volta, we will do it, go the extra mile, and stay focused,” she added.

Although the Volta Region is the last to implement the Loss Reduction Project, Madam Jarto-Kaleo described the timing as a blessing in disguise.

“We have the opportunity to learn from the experiences; both successes and failures of other regions. We have no excuse to repeat their mistakes, when people talk about LRP implementation, the best region should be Volta, and no other name should be mentioned,” she pointed out.

Madam Jarto-Kaleo called on media practitioners to play active roles in public education and information dissemination.

She noted that previous attempts to implement a prepayment system in the region faced setbacks, but expressed optimism about this renewed effort, saying, “We are picking up again, we plan to engage you further to provide the detailed information you need to support this rollout.”

The deployment of smart prepaid meters is a key component of ECG’s digitisation agenda, aimed at empowering consumers to monitor electricity usage more effectively and promoting transparency within the sector.

The Loss Reduction Project is expected to significantly reduce both commercial and technical losses, while improving customer satisfaction and strengthening ECG’s operational capacity.

The initiative, which will soon be extended to other districts within the Volta Region, symbolises a new chapter in ECG’s journey towards a smarter and more efficient electricity distribution network.

FROM Daniel K. Orlando, Ho