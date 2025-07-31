Mister & Miss Imperial Ghana Takes Off

The contestants

THE INAUGURAL Mister and Miss Imperial Ghana pageant has officially kicked off, featuring eight contestants vying for the top spot and bragging rights.

Set for 13 weeks, contestants will undergo mentorship, personal development, and impact-driven challenges designed to refine their talents and elevate their influence.

The official delegates selected for Mister Imperial Ghana 2025 are Elliot Nunoo (Eli), Adolf Amankwah Asare (Adolf), and Maxwell Nafari (Nafari). Representing the ladies for Miss Imperial Ghana 2025 are Abigail Naana Boatemaa (Boatemaa), Armah Rebecca (Awula), Pamela Naa Noi (Naa), Peggy Emefa Lawson (Emefa), and Bestlynn Akuffo (Lynn).

Founder and President of Mister and Miss Imperial Ghana, Ganyobi Niiquaye, said the pageant is a transformational competition that celebrates the beauty, culture, and talent of Ghanaian youth.

He noted that it provides a dynamic platform for young men and women to showcase their confidence, charisma, and cultural pride while promoting excellence, leadership, and community service.

“These official delegates were chosen through a rigorous virtual audition conducted via Zoom Conferencing, where passion, purpose, and personality took centre stage,” he stated.

Ganyobi Niiquaye disclosed that the event will take place in a hybrid format, with both virtual sessions and physical activities culminating in a Grand Coronation Night at a designated venue in Accra.

He also added that this pageant was born out of necessity — out of a thirst for change, and an unshakable belief that Ghanaian youth deserve more than just crowns. They deserve platforms, purpose, and power.

“This is not just a pageant — it’s a movement. A movement that seeks to refine raw talent, nurture bold voices, and spotlight young men and women who are not only beautiful, but brave; not only stylish, but strong in impact,” he noted.

The 2025 edition is proudly supported by Blaq Travels, Miley’s Glam World, Zain Collection, Man Shantopee, Tule Fashion, Neeks Studio, Dherrys Designs, and others.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke