Gospel Music Not About Making Money – Kofi Owusu Peprah

Kofi Owusu Peprah

Gospel artiste, Kofi Owusu Peprah, is calling on fellow artistes to rethink their approach to ministry work, emphasising that financial gain shouldn’t be the primary goal.

In a recent interview on Joy Prime‘s Changes show, Kofi Peprah cited Jesus’ selfless sacrifice, noting that He didn’t charge for His teachings or the ultimate sacrifice on the cross.

While acknowledging that some costs are unavoidable, Kofi Peprah urged artistes to be considerate of their audience’s financial capacities, particularly when setting performance fees.

He suggested that event organisers should prioritise fair compensation for artistes and their teams, trusting that those guided by the Holy Spirit would willingly take care of these costs.

“If anyone invites you and truly has the Holy Spirit, they won’t have a problem with these things,” he said.