Give Lumba State Burial – Nitiwul

Dominic Nitiwul, INSET: Daddy Lumba

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla and former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has called on the government to honour the late highlife legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, with a state burial.

Contributing to a statement in his honour on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, Mr. Nitiwul described the iconic musician as “Ghana’s Michael Jackson” whose influence transcended political lines, generations, and social classes.

“He was prophetic,” Nitiwul began, reflecting on the nation’s shock at the sudden death of the celebrated artiste. “Ghana should give him a befitting burial,” he stressed.

He recounted the far-reaching impact of Daddy Lumba’s music, referencing particularly the legendary campaign song “Nana Ye Winner”, which gained massive popularity during the 2008 general election. Though originally composed for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Nitiwul noted that the song resonated so broadly that even National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters adopted it.

“It was so popular across political parties that you didn’t know whether it was an NPP song or an NDC song,” he remarked and added, “It became a national anthem for how to compose a campaign song.”

Mr. Nitiwul emphasised that Daddy Lumba’s influence went far beyond his own music. According to him, the late musician mentored and helped launch the careers of over 30 Ghanaian artistes, including Kofi Nti, K.K. Fosu, Nana Boroo, and the late Kofi B.

“For him to produce so many musicians, over 20, 30 musicians all passed through his hands… this is a great man we have to celebrate,” he stated, noting, “He has done his part for Ghana music.”

Calling for a national moment of mourning and honour, the MP proposed that the late icon be given a state burial at the forecourt of Parliament, allowing Ghanaians from all walks of life to pay their respects.

“I wish the state will give him a state burial here at the forecourt of Parliament, for the people of Ghana to come and mourn him. And I bet you, the streets of Accra will be full,” he said.

Mr. Nitiwul shared personal experiences of the outpouring of grief across the country and abroad, stating that “people are weeping from Ghana to Germany, and from Bolgatanga to Accra.”

He noted that many Ghanaians, including those who had never met Lumba personally, were deeply affected by his death simply because of the happiness he brought into their lives through music.

“Some people who never wept for their own family members wept when they heard that Daddy Lumba had died. It’s not because they knew him physically, but because he brought joy to the hearts of many people,” he said.

Referencing the musician’s spirituality in his final years, the MP recalled interviews in which Lumba consistently credited God first and foremost, especially after undergoing surgery and battling health challenges.

He added poetically, “Maybe the ancestors of the land, the spirit of Ghana, the spirit of the Ashanti land, were telling him that his time was up.”

Other MPs also eulogised the music legend, indicating that his legacy endures forever.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House