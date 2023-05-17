Vote For Bawumia- Former Upper East Chairman

Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim

A former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim has made a strong case for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to bear the flag of the party during the 2024 election.

In a statement he sent to the DAILY GUIDE, he demanded of delegates to consider the attributes of the Vice President and the game changing roles he continues to bring to the country since his advent into politics and even when he was in active banking.

“It is my strong belief that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has all it takes to lead our great party to victory in the 2024 general and parliamentary elections,” he pointed out in the statement.

As a former regional chairman of the party for the Upper East Region, he said, “I had the opportunity to work closely with Dr. Bawumia as a Vice Presidential Candidate and Vice President. I have seen at firsthand his commitment to the party and to the people of Ghana. During my time as regional chairman and working with him, I was very much impressed with his intelligence, his integrity, and his ability to get things done. I also saw how he was able to unite the party and to bring people together for a common cause through his humility and respect for everyone.”

Dr. Bawumia, he went on, “is a visionary leader with a deep understanding of the challenges facing our country. His unwavering commitment to the development of Ghana and his track record of excellence in public service are second to none. He has demonstrated his leadership qualities as the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, and I have no doubt that he will be an exceptional leader for the NPP and for our country.”

The NPP at this stage of her development and history needs a leader who is competent, visionary, and dedicated to the ideals of the party.

Dr. Bawumia, he added, “embodies all these qualities, and many more. He has the experience, the intelligence, and the vision needed in every leader. He is also a man of integrity who is committed to serving the people of Ghana.”

Dr. Bawumia’s massive transformational ideas which he has implemented in government as Vice President, he stated, “have led me to conclude that Dr. Bawumia is the best person to lead our party.

“I am very pleased that my opinion about the Vice President is shared by most people in the party, and this is obvious from the huge support Dr. Bawumia enjoys from all members of the party from polling station executives to regional party executives and government appointees.”

By A.R. Gomda