‘Vote For Me For Tattoo, Pizza’

Jordi Farre promises pizza, tattoos…and Messi’s renewal

One of the candidates running to become the next President of Barcelona has said he will gift club members with tattoos and pizzas if they vote for him.

Jordi Farre needs to gather 2,257 signatures from Barcelona club members to be eligible to be run in the election for the presidency, which will be held on January, 24.

In a bid to encourage people to back his campaign, he has promised a tattoo of the Barca crest and pizzas from a famous chef to anyone who supports him.

“Anyone who gives us their signature will be able to get the tattoo,” Farre said during the presentation of his candidacy on Wednesday.

“We believe our campaign should be an example of how we want to govern, changing the way of doing things with activities that allow us to show the way we are.”

Farre, who launched the vote of no confidence against Josep Maria Bartomeu, which eventually toppled the President in October, also hoped pizzas from renowned chef Fabian Martin would lure in voters.

Martin rose to prominence with the launch of a pizza called “Messi” and his restaurant in Catalonia has been frequented by Barca players past and present.

“For three days, we will also give pizza to every socio (club member) that signs,” Farre added.

Farre is one of nine candidates running for the presidency. To be able to stand in the elections, they each must gather 2,257 socio signatures from December, 23 to January, 11.

Those that obtain enough signatures will then stand in the election on January 24.

Former President Joan Laporta and Victor Font are among the favourites to replace Bartomeu, who stepped down in October rather than force a vote of no confidence to be held during the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.