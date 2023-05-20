Vote For Yaw Anim – NPP Chair

National Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has asked people in the Kumawu Constituency of the Ashanti Region to vote for the party’s candidate, Ernest Yaw Anim, in the May 23 by-election.

According to him, independent candidate Kwaku Duah does not represent the NPP or have any link with the party in the upcoming election as claimed by him and other detractors.

The open call comes after claims surfaced that Kwaku Duah was falsely representing himself as a member of the NPP on the campaign trail.

The NPP chairman told constituents that Ernest Yaw Anim is the party’s only known and recognised candidate, and urged them to vote for him.

“Do not listen to any other candidate who claims to be a member of the NPP. If the independent candidate were a legitimate NPP member, he would not have left the party at such a critical juncture to pursue his own interests,” Mr. Ntim noted.

He indicated that candidate Yaw Anim is the ideal guy for the job, and the party would back him in bringing the constituents necessary development projects.

Chairman Ntim hailed Yaw Anim as a very dedicated, enthusiastic, knowledgeable young politician who will not let Kumawu’s residents down if given the chance to lead them.

Mr. Ntim, who is in Kumawu to energise the party’s grassroots to wage a robust campaign for the NPP to retain the parliamentary seat, wants the populace to focus only on the party’s nominee.

Along with other National Executives—including Danquah Smith-Butey, National First Vice Chairman; Alhaji Masawuud, National Third Vice; Henry Nana Boakye, National Organiser; and Dr. Charles Dwamena, National Treasurer—he arrived at the constituency.

The Kumawu seat became vacant necessitated by the death of Mr. Philip Basoah, who was the MP for the area.

Parliament consequently notified the Electoral Commission (EC) of the occurrence of the vacancy of membership in the House on March 27, 2023.

By Ernest Kofi Adu