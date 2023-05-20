Gunshots Fired At Tamale

Police in the Northern Region have launched an inquiry into a shooting incident at Yong Dakpemyili, a suburb of Tamale Metropolis.

Reports said a long-standing chieftaincy dispute between two brothers in the community resulted in the shooting incident that left some residents injured.

The Assemblyman for the community, Abdul Wahab Dawuda, who confirmed the incident on Accra-based Citi TV, said the incident occurred Thursday, May 18, 2023.

“There were some gunshots fired as a result of a feud between two brothers over a chieftaincy title. One side was to perform some traditional activity, and some people were injured, but the community is currently calm, and we don’t know what will happen next,” he stated.

The police officers were sent to the community to restore order, but no arrests were made.

Reports said inhabitants remained fearful, and economic activities had slowed dramatically as a result of the incident.

Over the years, both sides of the conflict have reported deaths, injuries, and the burning and damage of property worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

