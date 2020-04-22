VRA Supports Covid-19 Fund

The board chairman handing over the cheque to Mrs Justice Akuffo

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has presented a cheque for GH¢2m to the National Covid-19 Trust Fund. The gesture was to bolster the government’s efforts to combat the spread of the virus in the country.

Presenting the cheque, the board chairman of the authority, Kweku Andoh Awotwi, said the donation formed part of the commitment of the energy generation firm to lend a strong support to the national response to stop the virus.

On his part, the CEO of the authority, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, urged Ghanaians to adhere to the hygiene protocols as their contribution towards containing the virus. They were joined by the National Executive Member of the VRA Senior Staff Association, Martin Adjoe.

The Chairperson of the fund, Mrs Justice Sophia Akuffo, who received the donation on behalf of the trustees, expressed gratitude to the VRA for the gesture.

The gesture, she said, was a clear demonstration of citizenship and pledged that every penny of the money would be put into the fight against Covid-19.

“We want to assure you that every penny is going to go into the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus,” she said.