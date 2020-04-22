Asokore Mampong Gets Fire Station

Alhaji Alidu Seidu

THE ASOKORE Municipal Assembly, in the Ashanti Region, is set to get its first Fire Service Station; it has been announced by Alhaji Alidu Seidu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

According to him, the facility, which is located in Asokore Mampong, is almost 85 per cent completed and is expected to serve the whole area in times of fire and other disasters.

The municipality was carved from the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) as part of government’s decentralization programme in 2012, but the municipality is yet to get its own fire service station to help them deal with unexpected fire outbreaks.

Currently, residents in the municipality are forced to rely on other districts for support whenever there is fire outbreak.

Fire Station

Alhaji Alidu Seidu said he was working extremely hard to get the fire station in place since the area had expanded and they needed it without any further delay.

He stated that originally, the fire service station was scheduled to be completed in September this year but the outbreak of the Covid-19 had delayed the project a bit.

He however assured that the fire station would be completed soon to help protect human lives and valuable properties in the area.

He implored the residents to back him to bring accelerated growth to the municipality.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi