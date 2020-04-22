Afeku Gives To Axim Hospital

Some of the items donated. INSET: Catherine Afeku (2nd left)

speaking during the presentation

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira in the Western Region, Catherine Abelema Afeku, has stated that the government will continue to make available requisite logistics needed by health personnel in the country to deal with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease.

She has therefore praised health workers all over the country for their sacrifices and sterling performances so far in helping to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The MP stated this when she donated some medical equipment to the Axim Government Hospital to help the facility operate effectively, particularly in the fight against the pandemic in the constituency.

The items worth over GH₵70,000 included sterilizers, hospital beds, vaginal speculum, adult weighing scale, trolleys, trays, pedal bins and blood pressure monitors.

The rest were vaccine carriers, plastic pedal bins, infrared thermometers, surgical face masks, face shields, head gears, ward screen, drip stand and disposal gowns among others.

Madam Afeku reiterated some of the measures put in place by the government to cushion health workers and the rest of the citizens in these difficult times.

She mentioned the reduction in water and electricity tariffs and allowances for frontline health workers to motivate them in the discharge of their duties as some of the few things done by government for the wellbeing of Ghanaians.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Nzema East, Frank Okpenyen, on his part, said the assembly’s Covid-19 taskforce would continue to sensitize residents of the district to the dangers of disease using the mass media and other available medium.

The Administrator of the hospital, Mahama S. K Wahab, who received the items on behalf of the hospital, expressed gratitude to the MP for her timely response to the facility’s request.

He promised to put them to good use to the benefit of the health personnel and the citizens at large, adding that the medical equipment will go a long way to ensure efficient and effective health care delivery in the municipality.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi