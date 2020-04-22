Assembly Decides On ‘Aboboyaa’

Alhaji Alidu Seidu

OWNERS OF rickshaw popularly called ‘Aboboyaa’ will know this week, if they can use their tricycle for commercial purposes in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, the Mayor of the city, Alidu Seidu has said.

The move comes as authorities are finding ways to limit the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic after realizing the ‘Aboboyaa’, which is the most popular mode of transportation, does not offer opportunity for passengers to adhere to social distancing protocols.

The Asokore-Mampong Municipal Assembly, recently, banned the ‘Aboboyaa’ for commercial purposes within the area until further notice.

The MCE said the assembly would take a second look at the ban of Aboboyaa for commercial services this week.

According to him, about 90 per cent of the ‘Aboboyaa’ that operate commercial services in the Greater Kumasi are based in Asokore Mampong, and therefore the ban has affected the assembly most, adding that they are meeting all the major stakeholders in the area this week to assess the way forward and take a decision.

“The ‘Aboboyaa’ operators were not adhering to the social distancing protocols meant to stop the spread of the Covid-19, and that is why we banned the operators,” he explained.

He added, “We will decide whether the ‘Aboboyaa’ operators should be made to reduce the number of their passengers before they return to work during the meeting.”

According to him, Covid-19 is real and deadly, therefore any action that should be taken to help protect human lives in the state should be supported.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi