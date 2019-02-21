Wa Prison Infirmary Lacks Essential Drugs

Essential medicines are a major part of disease treatment

The infirmary of Wa Central Prisons has run out of essential drugs for inmates.

The situation, according to prison officials, has worsened the health conditions of inmates, coupled with other challenges, including congestion and insufficient food supply and logistics.

The prison inmates made this known in Wa during a presentation of assorted food items and cash by the Sunday School Department of Revival Assemblies of God Church to the inmates.

The gesture formed part of the church’s core mandate to show love and care to everyone, particularly the vulnerable in society.

The items included two bags of rice, four boxes of Key soap and Nido powdered milk, as well as an amount of GH¢130 meant to purchase a ceiling fan for Cell Five, which accommodates about 30 inmates but without a fan.

There have been several concerns raised about too many inmates— 29 to 40 cramped into one cell, raising grave health concerns and its implications of continuous cost of importing medicines by government to restock prison infirmaries.

Daniel Paaga, an officer working at the infirmary, confirmed the shortage of drugs at the facility.

He added that authorities were liaising with officials at the Upper West Regional Health Directorate to see how they could support the infirmary.

A leading member of the Revival Assemblies of God Church, Prosper Konlan, led members of the Sunday School Department to present the items to the prison inmates.

He encouraged the inmates not to give up on their dreams, stating that some important persons like Joseph, Apostle Paul and Silas as quoted in the Bible were imprisoned but later came out to contribute meaningfully to humanity.

