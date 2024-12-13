Walker Wants Instagram Support … For Racism Fight

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker has said “Instagram and the authorities need to stop this happening” after he was racially abused following Manchester City’s 2-0 defeat at Juventus in the Champions League.

Walker played the full 90 minutes in Turin on Wednesday as City fell to a seventh defeat in 10 games.

The 34-year-old made his appeal for action on an Instagram story where he used a screenshot of a racist message he had received.

“No-one should ever be subject to the sort of vile, racist and threatening abuse I have received online since last night’s match,” Walker wrote on Instagram.

“Instagram and the authorities need to stop this happening for the sake of all who are suffering this abuse. It is never acceptable.

“To our fans, we will continue to work as a team to do better, to improve, and turn the corner together.”

It is not the first time the England defender has highlighted such abuse online. In April 2021, he similarly shared a screenshot and called for action, yet he suffered further abuse the following month.

Instagram said around the time it was continuing to work on measures to tackle online abuse.