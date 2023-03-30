Wassa Youth Cautioned Against Violence

Nana Abena Kunadjoa II

The Paramount Queenmother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area in the Western Region, Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, has cautioned the youth in the area to desist from resorting to violent means to have their issues addressed.

She said the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council would not sit aloof for any group of people or individuals to take the law into their own hands and cause mayhem in the area.

She, therefore, condemned the recent attack by some alleged armed illegal miners from Subriso near Benso in the traditional area on the Benso site of Golden Star Wassa Limited (GSWL), a gold mining company.

On March 16, 2023, some illegal miners encroached on one of GSWL’s mining pits at Benso but security officers of the mine had a peaceful engagement with them, and they left.

The illegal miners, however remobilised and invaded the site of the mine in their numbers, attacked the company’s workers and destroyed some property, including an ambulance that served both the community and employees of the company.

One person died and four others sustained injuries as a result of the attack. Meanwhile, 33 people have been arrested by the police in connection with the attack.

The queenmother made it clear to the youth that their negative attitude would not attract investors into the traditional area.

“Information we gathered indicates that those who embarked on the barbaric act were mainly migrants staying in the area.

“But they could have staged a peaceful demonstration to register their displeasure after notifying the police, if indeed they had issues with the company,” she added.

She stressed that those arrested in connection with the attack, if found guilty, should be dealt with according to the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

She said the traditional council had had meetings with the management of GSWL and the security agencies to help prevent such unpleasant incidents from reoccurring.

She pledged the commitment of the traditional leaders in ensuring that peace is maintained in the Wassa Fiase Traditional Area.