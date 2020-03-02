header ad banner
Watford Wallop Liverpool… To End Unbeaten Run

March 2, 2020

Sadio Mane looks dejected at the end of the match

It’s over. Liverpool’s remarkable unbeaten run in the Premier League came to a shuddering end on Saturday night as Watford crushed them 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

The shock defeat won’t make a dent in their title aspirations but it did have Arsenal fans breathing a sigh of relief.

That’s because Liverpool’s undefeated sequence has ended at the 44-game mark, five short of Arsenal’s top-flight record of 49 which ran from May 7, 2003 until October 24, 2004.

Liverpool’s previous league loss came 422 days before this one ‒ a 2-1 reverse to eventual champions Manchester City on January 3 last year.

In losing to Watford, Liverpool also failed to set a new best for consecutive Premier League wins ‒ their final tally of 18 only equalled the record set by Manchester City in 2017.

Nonetheless, Liverpool have become only the third team to go unbeaten for more than a year in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ achieved the feat, going the entire 2003-04 season without losing, and Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea didn’t lose a game between October 2004 and November 2005.

