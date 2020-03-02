Standard Chartered Presents Prizes To Winners

Yvonne Gyebi (first from left) joins the winners in a group photograph

EMMANUEL KANKAM, Desmond Osei Mensah and Sampson Kofi Agbovi emerged the first, second and third winners respectively in Standard Chartered Bank’s SC Mobile Anfield Experience Challenge after three months of the promotion.

The first and second winners and their partners, for their prizes, will enjoy an all-expense-paid trip to the United Kingdom (UK) to watch Liverpool’s match against Aston Villa at Anfield on April 12, this year.

The package also includes two nights stay in the UK and a tour of the Anfield Stadium. Other prizes include exclusive autographed LFC merchandize.

The third winner, Mr Agbovi, was presented with a home theatre and a 65-inch curved TV.

The winners were adjudged by a point system where every customer of the bank who uploaded the SC Mobile App and made transactions scored points according to the number of times they transacted.

Thus the client who scored the highest number of points was adjudged the ultimate winner.

Yvonne Gyebi, Head of Retail at Standard Chartered Bank, who presented the prizes to all the three winners and their families, said Standard Chartered Bank was poised to continue to provide satisfaction to its clients through digital banking and other innovative products.

Ms. Gyebi indicated that the security and convenience of clients were top priorities of the bank.

A business desk report