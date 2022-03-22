‘We Are Ghana, We Will Come Out Victorious’

Otto Addo, Thomas Partey

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo, is brimming with optimism ahead of their World Cup play-off against their perennial rivals, the Super Eagles in Kumasi this Friday.

Already, the Germany based trainer has hit the ground running, having conducted his first training yesterday in Accra.

The Dortmund deputy coach has admitted the enormity of the two legged task, taking into account the rivalry exiting between the two countries, and the fact that the winner picks the ticket as one of the continent’s representative at the Mundial in Qatar.

The coach said in an interview that, “Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, strategies and the unflinching support of all Ghanaians.”

He added, “We are Ghana and will come out victorious.”

Ghana will host the Super Eagles this Friday in Kumasi for the FIFA World Cup Play-off, and travel to Abuja four days later for the return fixture.

Addo, assisted by George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, took over from Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac, who supervised the country’s worst Nations Cup in Cameroun last January.

He was expected to name his squad yesterday at press time.

Meanwhile, Arsenal star Thomas ‘Senegal’ Partey, who will lead the team in the absence of Dede Ayew, arrived in the country yesterday.

The Black Stars will journey to Kumasi today to firm up preparations for the game.

On the other hand, the Super Eagles are expected in Ghana tomorrow with a chartered flight for the crunch tie.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum