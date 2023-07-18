Messi was introduced to Inter Miami supporters alongside co-owner Beckham (R)

After a month of anxious anticipation, Inter Miami CF on Sunday introduced new signing Lionel Messi to a sold-out crowd at DRV PNK Stadium.

The Argentina soccer star had inked a multiyear contract with the club on Saturday, becoming the highest-profile signing to hit MLS since David Beckham joined LA Galaxy in 2007.

“I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family, to have chosen this project, and I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy it very much,” Messi said after his introduction. “We are going to have a good time, and great things are going to happen. Thank you very much, thank you all for this day.

“I can’t wait to start training to compete. I feel the same desire I’ve always had to compete, to really want to win and to help it [Miami] continue to grow.”

Beckham was the first star to join MLS in the prime of his career after spending most of it playing top-tier soccer in Europe. Now a co-owner of Inter Miami, Beckham addressed the gravity of this moment, which was a decade in the making.

“Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team,” Beckham said. “I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city to Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country … We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment.

“So please forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami … Bienvenido a La Familia.”

A two-hour weather delay stalled the event, with heavy rain pelting the stadium grounds and lightning illuminating the sky.

But no one was going to miss this. And the fans were treated to a double feature, as Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets also was introduced as an Inter Miami player after signing his deal to join the club on Sunday.

Beckham was thrilled to bring the midfielder to South Florida.

“One of the most complete midfield players of his generation,” he said of Busquets. “I am so proud for Sergio and his family to represent our club and our colors and reunite his partnership with Leo Messi.”

Even as the on-field hosts, Melissa Ortiz and Tony Cherchi, attempted to move the show along, “Messi! Messi!” chants rang throughout the stadium — loudly enough that Ortiz had to ask for silence. Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas acknowledged the weather shortly before introducing his club’s new No. 10.