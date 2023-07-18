‘GFA Is On Course’

Ameenu Shardow

Black Stars team manager, Ameenu Shardow, believes the managers of Ghana football are “on course to resurrect” the game following the poor performances by the national teams in recent times.

The youth teams have failed to qualify for the AFCON tournaments at the U17 and U20 levels while the Black Meteors disappointingly exited the AFCON U23 tournament at the group stage.

The Black Stars are yet to secure qualification to next year’s Africa Cup of Nations despite being in the same group as Madagascar, Central African Republic and Angola.

“When we say something is dead it means the thing is non-existent. But we are still within the football ecosystem. It died some time ago but we are on course to resurrect the sport that we love,” he told 3Sports.

“Of course, the results have been poor. We have not been able to meet targets. Recently with the U-23s, we were unable to meet our target of qualifying for the Olympic Games. We’ve not qualified for the Olympics in 20 years and this was a good opportunity.

“I was really confident in this side but unfortunately, we couldn’t make it. We’ve also had a similar situation with the U-20 team failing to qualify for the Africa Cup. The Under 17 team also failed to qualify for the Africa Cup so yes, the results have not been as we desire but what can you do? You have to keep working and make sure you correct the wrongs and continue to build until when you could get a sustained level of success, and that’s what we are working toward,” he added.

-Ghanasoccernet