‘We Are Not Officially Divorced’-Actor Blossom’s ex-wife

Nollywood actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi has revealed that they are not officially divorced.

The businesswoman made this known via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while responding to questions from her fans.

One fan asked about her divorce situation and she gave a surprising answer.

“When did you do your divorce? Because the last time we asked you said not yet done,” the fan asked.

Esisi revealed that they were yet to officially end the marriage.

“Last I checked, I signed no divorce papers,” she replied.

The former celebrity couple tied the knot in 2015 according Pulsenaija.

They left fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed in 2019.

There were speculations that the marriage crashed because Blossom was still romantically linked to his actress ex-girlfriend.

To date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.

However, Maureen, on the other hand, gave some reasons why they are no longer together.

In May and June 2022, Blossom tied the knot with his new wife, Winifred Akhuemokhan. The wedding ceremony which was officiated by his senior pastor, Chris Oyakhilome was attended by friends and family members of the couple.

The roll call of celebrities who turned up at the reception venue was quite impressive.

From Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic.