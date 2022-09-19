We Are There for You-IGP Assures Wa Residents

IGP interacting with residents of Wa

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the chiefs and people of the Upper West region that the Ghana Police Service will do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators of the killings and kidnapping in the Wa municipality.

The IGP assured the chiefs and residents of Wa that they will improve the security situation in the municipality and called on residents to help the police fight crime in the region.

“Be assured that we will keep improving on the security situation because we are there for you,” IGP assured the residents.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) made this known when his team was led to the Wa township by the Wa Regional Police Commander DCOP Peter Anombugri Ndekugri

to interact with residents and to listen to their concerns over the recent killings and kidnappings in the region.

Dr. Dampare and his team with the Upper West Regional Police Command paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Wa Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV.

The Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area indicated that Wa is in a state of mourning due to the recent killing of some persons in the region.

He commended the IGP for his swift response to deploy more security personnel to the Upper West region to help manage the situation.

“ The Upper West region which is close to the border should have been provided with adequate security and this incident has exposed our insecurity. Mr. IGP this is a wake-up call, the Upper West needs more men on the ground immediately accompanied by logistical support.”

Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV called on the IGP to ensure that the perpetrators of the killings and kidnapping in the Wa municipality are arrested and prosecuted.

Some of the residents who interacted with the IGP expressed their excitement over his visit to the Wa township and lauded his officer for the efforts they are making to ensure that the perpetrators of the recent murders and kidnapping are brought to book.

Some of the residents however lamented about the nature of streetlights in the township and called on authorities to fix them to help fight crime in the Wa municipality.

“ Looking at our areas it is dark no streetlights and you can imagine all these things happening how we feel now some of the roads are in a bad state so security can be compromised because criminals hide in the dark places to engage in their activities.”

The special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community on 18th September 2022 discovered a body in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

The body was later identified by family members of the deceased as Seidu Baga who was reported missing on 16th September 2022.

The body was subsequently exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa for autopsy and investigation.

According to Police, they are providing clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to the family.

“We wish to assure residents of the Wa Municipality and its environs that the special intelligence and investigation teams will continue to work around the clock with assistance from the affected communities to bring the perpetrators to face justice.”

Meanwhile, Operations and combat teams have also saturated the area to ensure safety and security.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa