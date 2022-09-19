Wa Killings: One Suspect Arrested

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare in Wa

The Police have arrested one person believed to be behind the murders in the Wa municipality of the Upper West region.

According to the police, the suspect Kankani Adongo was arrested at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa after extensive collaboration between the Police and community search parties.

The suspect is in custody and will be arraigned to face justice.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has assured the chiefs and people of the Upper West region that the Ghana Police Service will do everything possible to arrest the perpetrators behind the killings and kidnappings in the Wa municipality of the Upper West region.

The IGP also assured the chiefs and residents of Wa that they will improve the security situation in the municipality and called on residents to help the police fight crime in the region.

“ Be assured that we will keep improving on the security situation because we are there for you,” IGP assured the residents.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) made this known when his team was led to the Wa township by the Wa Regional Police Commander DCOP. Peter Anombugri Ndekugri

to interact with residents and to listen to their concerns over the recent killings and kidnappings in the region.

COP Dr. Dampare and his team with the Upper West Regional Police Command paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Wa Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV.

The Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Wa Naa Seidu Fuseini Pelpuo IV addressing the gathering at his palace indicated that Wa and the Upper West are in a state of mourning due to the recent killing of some persons in the region.

He commended the IGP for his swift response to deploy more security personnel to the Upper West region to help manage the situation.

The special purpose police intelligence and investigation teams working with members of the community on 18th September 2022 discovered a body in a shallow grave at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa.

The body was later identified by family members of the deceased as Seidu Baga who was reported missing on 16th September 2022.

The body was subsequently exhumed and conveyed to the Regional Hospital, Wa for autopsy and investigation.

According to Police, they are providing clinical psychologists to offer psycho-social support to the family.

“We wish to assure residents of the Wa Municipality and its environs that the special intelligence and investigation teams will continue to work around the clock with assistance from the affected communities to bring the perpetrators to face justice.”

Meanwhile, Operations and combat teams have also saturated the area to ensure safety and security.

FROM Eric Kombat, Wa