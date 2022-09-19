Elubo Galamsey Chief, Brother Caged

The Sefwi Magistrate Court has remanded the Sefwi Elubo chief who was arrested on Friday, September 16, 2022 together with his brother into police custody.

Nana Anini Baffour was remanded together with his brother, Kwadwo Affi, on Monday, September 19, 2022 by the court presided over by Lawrence Buenor Bue.

The two have been charged on two counts of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit mining and the second being mining without a license.

They are to re-appear on Monday, September 26, 2022 for hearing.

The two were arrested after a video of their activities went viral.

In the video, some compound houses in the town were seen degraded by the activities of illegal miners.

Some of the dugouts led to the bedroom of the chief’s brother.

Meanwhile, police said they are pursuing six other accomplices to face full rigors of the law.

By Vincent Kubi