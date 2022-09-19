Abor Rallies Residents For Keep Fit Walk

A section of the participants

Residents of Kokomlemle and adjoining communities, especially the youth, have been advised to embark on regular exercises to remain healthy to help them achieve their desired goals in life.

Moses Abor, Greater Accra Youth Organiser of the NPP said this when residents of Kokomlemle and adjoining communities joined the ‘Abor Fitness Club’ to embark on a health walk aimed at promoting good health of the people in the area last Saturday.

Moses Abor, the organiser of the health walk, said the youth were endowed with numerous potentials which could only be harnessed when they maintained good health and a sense of purpose towards it.

Abor, who doubles as the Assembly member for the Kokomlemle electoral area, said that one of the legacies he hopes to leave behind was to provide an avenue for people to stay fit given the high rate of hypertensive ailment in recent times.

He said, “As a leader you need to leave a legacy. You get to the hospitals and people are sick every time, so I thought this is an opportunity for me to launch this initiative for the residents here and beyond to stay fit and live healthy lives.”

He added that apart from holding the walk monthly in the area, it will also be organised on weekly basis to help residents appreciate the importance of exercises for national development.

The health walk started from the Accra Technical Training Centre (ATTC), through the residential areas around Top Radio, Mallam Atta, New Town, Kotobabi, Alajo, Caprice and ended at Obra Spot at Circle.

Some participants commended Moses Abor for such an initiative and appealed that the club extends it to other parts of the Greater Accra Region in future.

The health walk, which brought together scores of residents, was devoid of any political colourisation and contained an aerobic session as well.

Moses Abor thanked all participants, individuals and groups who responded to the invitation for the exercise.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah